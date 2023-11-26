Busy post-Thanksgiving Sunday expected at San Diego International Airport

More than 80,000 travelers are expected to pass through San Diego International Airport Sunday and Monday, officials said.

"The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority estimates as many as 84,000 passengers will arrive and depart each day during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week," according to a statement released last week. "The Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving Day and the Sunday and Monday following are historically the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday week."

The increased holiday comes just weeks after the airport authority announced a post-pandemic milestone.

In October, around 6,000 more people traveled through the San Diego International Airport's TSA checkpoints compared to the same month in 2019. SAN is seeing a 3% increase in passenger volume this year compared to last year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

With the increased number of travelers and the new Terminal 1 construction in full swing, the airport authority encouraged passengers and those picking up and dropping off to plan ahead.

Passengers can expect congestion in front of the existing Terminal 1 and on the roadways approaching the airport. Also, with construction underway on the New T1 Parking Plaza, on-airport parking is extremely limited. Parking is currently available at the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza.

How to avoid holiday travel woes:

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

-- Arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times. Busiest times curbside are 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.;

-- Make parking reservations at www.san.org/parking;

-- Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.; and

-- Have family or friends drop you off or use rideshare services.

Without weather delays and huge lines, travelers at SAN described a strangely smooth experience, NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

Surprisingly smooth travel experiences at San Diego International Airport

Hiccup-free travel experiences at San Diego International Airport were a welcome surprise for some travelers NBC 7 spoke to on Sunday.

Alex Doiciu and his family got to the airport early, expecting chaos.

"I was worried, that's why we're three hours early," Doiciu said.

They weren't the only ones feeling lucky.

"It was a really easy, seamless thing, we got here in and out. It was fast. With 5 kids it was pretty easy," said holiday traveler Katie Harward.

"Very smooth on our way here. Very organized here at the airport," said traveler Kinga Nuhi.

So, there weren't any crowds with people leaving San Diego ... but what about the people coming back home?

"The worst part was maybe going through customs in Houston. That took like 40 minutes and that was that," said Aaron Park. Park and Lauren Lovelane just landed from a two-week vacation abroad.

"San Diego Airport has always been the best. We love it," Harward added.

"We are definitely going to return, we didn't get a chance to go see the zoo," Nuhi said.

NBC 7's Sergio Flores explains airplane etiquette.