Business Owners Prep for Valentine's Day Rush Amid Pandemic, Supply Chain Issues

Love is in the air as couples prepare to spend Valentine's Day pampering their sweethearts, but that celebration will likely cost more this year due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact.

Businesses like Little House of Flowers in Point Loma are saying despite larger economic struggles, their business has been booming. The shop sells a variety of flowers, including red roses, lilies, tulips and sunflowers at their Linda Vista and Point Loma location.

“Our phone has been ringing nonstop," said Hilary Bateman, owner of Little House of Flowers. "Our shop on Friar’s Road usually has a line of about 50 people on Valentine’s Day."

The pandemic and labor shortage has hit the shop like many other businesses, but it is still working through the issues.

“It’s a little bit challenging because of shortness of staff," Bateman said. "We don’t have a lot of people that are willing to work, especially the day after Super Bowl. And then also, some of our supplies have been hard to find."



According to the National Retail Federation, around $24 billion is expected to be spent for Valentine’s Day 2022.

Valentine’s Day is the fifth-largest spending event in the U.S., after the winter holidays and Mother’s Day.