Bus driver stabbed multiple times in Escondido, police say

An investigation is underway after a bus driver was stabbed multiple times in Escondido on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the incident at the Valley Parkway Transit Center at about 8:50 p.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.

A couple was sitting on a bench at the transit center when a man pulled out a knife and threatened one of them with it, Sgt. Russ Whitaker said from the EPD said.

The suspect followed the couple onto a bus and then stabbed the bus driver in the torso, police said.

He ran away but was found near the Barnes & Noble at West Valley Parkway and Tulip Street, Whitaker said.

Police say they shot the suspect with a foam round because he was not complying. He was detained and later arrested after being identified by witnesses as the suspect, according to the department.

The bus driver sustained multiple stab wounds but was expected to survive, Whitaker said.