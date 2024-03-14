Burglar attempts to break into high-ranking Navy officer's Point Loma home

A man is in federal custody after police say he tried to break into a high-ranking Navy officer’s home on base.

San Diego police say they responded around 4:45 a.m. Thursday to the gated naval base community. Officers with SDPD as well as Navy police arrived on the scene and found the suspect being held down by one of the Navy residents.

Investigators say he climbed the wall to get into the gated area and then tried to enter one of the homes by breaking a front door window. He left when he realized someone was home and then broke into a nearby car. That’s when one of the residents managed to hold him down until police arrived, police say.

Navy police have taken over the investigation and the suspect will be charged in federal court since the attempted robbery occurred on naval base property.

No other information was available.

