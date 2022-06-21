Buon Appetito! Taste of Little Italy Brings Bites to San Diego

The streets of San Diego will look like a trip to Rome this week as the Taste of Little Italy food event takes over to give guests a sampling of culinary delights from across the globe.

The already-sold-out foodie event is returning to its in-person form after a "to-go" edition in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., the Taste of Little Italy will offer guests a sampling of bites from dozens of the downtown San Diego neighborhood's restaurants.

On the list is a wide range of culinary delights from ceviche at Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar to chili at Queenstown Public House and skirt steak and wine from Puerto La Boca.

Little Italy Association

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Of course, there are plenty of Italian staples on the menu. Monello will be dishing out their signature smoked bacon pink sauce and Isola will be serving up a classic Margherita pizza.

There will also be a hefty sampling of drinks for those who imbibe. Check out the full lineup of options on the Little Italy website here.

If you're driving through the area at the time, know that several streets will be blocked off for the event.