San Diego

Buon Appetito! Taste of Little Italy Brings Bites to San Diego

Of course, there are plenty of Italian restaurants bringing their signature dishes to the Taste of Little Italy

By NBC 7 Staff

Guests of the Taste of Little Italy sample bites from Shake Shack in this undated photo courtesy of the Little Italy Association.
Little Italy Association

The streets of San Diego will look like a trip to Rome this week as the Taste of Little Italy food event takes over to give guests a sampling of culinary delights from across the globe.

The already-sold-out foodie event is returning to its in-person form after a "to-go" edition in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., the Taste of Little Italy will offer guests a sampling of bites from dozens of the downtown San Diego neighborhood's restaurants.

On the list is a wide range of culinary delights from ceviche at Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar to chili at Queenstown Public House and skirt steak and wine from Puerto La Boca.

Guests of the Taste of Little Italy sample bites from Born and Raised in this undated photo courtesy of the Little Italy Association.
Little Italy Association
Guests of the Taste of Little Italy sample bites from Born and Raised in this undated photo courtesy of the Little Italy Association.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Of course, there are plenty of Italian staples on the menu. Monello will be dishing out their signature smoked bacon pink sauce and Isola will be serving up a classic Margherita pizza.

There will also be a hefty sampling of drinks for those who imbibe. Check out the full lineup of options on the Little Italy website here.

If you're driving through the area at the time, know that several streets will be blocked off for the event.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoLITTLE ITALYTaste of Little Italy
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us