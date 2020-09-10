Santee

Brush Fire Erupts in Santee North of SR-52, Near Homes

By NBC 7 Staff

The Santee Fire Department is fighting a brush fire that started in Santee that appears to be near some homes.

The fire ignited in a brush along Forester Creek, just north of State Route 52 near the junction with SR-125 and east of the Carlton Oaks Country Club at around noon.

It was not immediately clear if any homes were being threatened by the fire.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Growing Case Rate Pushing County in Wrong Direction

stolen Aug 20

It Starts With A Conversation: How To Protect Your Child From Falling Victim To Sex Trafficking Or Predators Online

SkyRanger 7 was above the scene as a water-dropping helicopter could be seen grabbing water near a small lake nearby as smoke billowed to the west, rising over homes.

Several palm trees had already been scorched by flames and at least one hot spot could be seen burning in brush away from the main body of the fire.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Santeebrush fireMission Gorge Road
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us