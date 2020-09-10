Brush Fire Erupts in Santee North of SR-52, Near Homes

The Santee Fire Department is fighting a brush fire that started in Santee that appears to be near some homes.

The fire ignited in a brush along Forester Creek, just north of State Route 52 near the junction with SR-125 and east of the Carlton Oaks Country Club at around noon.

It was not immediately clear if any homes were being threatened by the fire.

SkyRanger 7 was above the scene as a water-dropping helicopter could be seen grabbing water near a small lake nearby as smoke billowed to the west, rising over homes.

Several palm trees had already been scorched by flames and at least one hot spot could be seen burning in brush away from the main body of the fire.

No other information was available.

