Brush fire breaks out near Tecate

Crews are working to access a vegetation fire on Tecate Peak that broke out Wednesday, fire officials said.

As of 4:40 p.m., the fire is 300 acres, with approximately 200 acres burning in Mexico and 100 acres burning in the U.S., according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett.

.CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is on scene of a vegetation fire on the international border on the south slope of Tecate Peak. The fire is 200 acres in Mexico and 100 acres in the United States. Air resources are overhead dropping on the fire. #Border20Fire pic.twitter.com/ZfLDg5EFid — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 26, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.