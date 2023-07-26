Brush fire breaks out near Tecate

What to Know: Border 20 Fire
- Where: Tecate Peak
- Acres: 300
Crews are working to access a vegetation fire on Tecate Peak that broke out Wednesday, fire officials said.
As of 4:40 p.m., the fire is 300 acres, with approximately 200 acres burning in Mexico and 100 acres burning in the U.S., according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett.
This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.