Brush fire breaks out near Tecate

By Danielle Smith

What to Know: Border 20 Fire

  • Where: Tecate Peak
  • Acres: 300

Crews are working to access a vegetation fire on Tecate Peak that broke out Wednesday, fire officials said.

As of 4:40 p.m., the fire is 300 acres, with approximately 200 acres burning in Mexico and 100 acres burning in the U.S., according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.

