Valley Center

WATCH: Brush fire breaks out in Valley Center area of north San Diego County

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A vegetation fire broke out in Valley Center, a rural area of north San Diego County on Wednesday afternoon, sending billows of smoke high into the sky.

The "Keys Fire" is burning near the intersection of Lilac Road and Keys Creek Road in Valley Center, an area with large farms, according to Cal Fire San Diego County.

Thus far, the fire has burned 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread in grass and brush, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was threatening a structure, but shortly after the fire broke out, firefighting efforts stopped the threat. More resources have been ordered, Cal Fire said.

The nearest National Weather Service station is reporting winds of 10 mph, with gusts reaching 16 mph, according to NBC 7 meteorologists.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information arrives.

Crews work to put out a brush fire in Valley Center, a rural area of north San Diego County, Aug. 28, 2024.
SkyRanger7
This article tagged under:

Valley CenterWildfires
