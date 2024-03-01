These Broadway shows are coming to San Diego Civic Theatre in 2024-25

Seven Broadway hits are coming to the San Diego Civic Theatre starting in October, Broadway San Diego announced on Friday.

The 47th season of Broadway San Diego is set to kick off with the 2023 Tony Award-winning musical "Kimberly Akimbo" followed by "Back to the Future: The Musical."

Two of the shows have ties to America's Finest City. "Some Like It Hot" is based on the Marilyn Monroe movie that was filmed at the Hotel del Coronado, and the musical is directed and choreographed by San Diego native Casey Nicholaw. The musical comedy "Shucked" is directed by Jack O'Brien, who was the artistic director at The Old Globe for more than two decades.

“Each year, we have the great privilege of presenting the best in national touring Broadway shows in San Diego and this year is no exception,” Vanessa Davis, general manager of Broadway San Diego, said in a news release. “With much of our season currently playing on Broadway or new shows just beginning their national tours, the distance between Broadway and San Diego is now closer than ever.”

The cast of the North American Tour of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Image courtesy of Matthew Murphy)

Broadway San Diego's 47th season lineup

"Kimberly Akimbo" - Oct. 8 to 13, 2024

- Oct. 8 to 13, 2024 "Back to the Future: The Musical" - Jan. 14 to 19, 2025

- Jan. 14 to 19, 2025 "Some Like It Hot" - Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2025

- Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2025 "Wicked" - Feb. 5 to March 2, 2025

- Feb. 5 to March 2, 2025 "A Beautiful Noise" - May 27 to June 1, 2025

- May 27 to June 1, 2025 "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" - June 24 to July 6, 2025

- June 24 to July 6, 2025 "Shucked" - Aug. 12 to 17, 2025

Want to see all seven shows? Season ticket packages start at $328, and you can buy them on Broadway San Diego's website here. You can also contact the season ticket office at 888-937-8995 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can also join the President's Club Membership, which offers seating in the first 12 rows center, parking, private hospitality during intermission and more. Learn more about the membership on Broadway San Diego's website or call member services at 619-564-3018.

Nonprofits, military and schools may be eligible for special reduced prices, according to Broadway San Diego.

The Original Broadway Company of "Some Like It Hot." (Image courtesy of Marc J. Franklin)

Upcoming events

"MJ" - March 5 to 10, 2024

- March 5 to 10, 2024 Disney's "Aladdin" - April 3 to 7, 2024

- April 3 to 7, 2024 "Mrs. Doubtfire" - June 4 to 9, 2024

- June 4 to 9, 2024 "Peter Pan" - July 30 to Aug. 4, 2024

More information, including how to buy tickets, can be found here.

San Diego Theatre Month is happening now

If October seems too far away, good news: March is San Diego Theatre Month!

From March 1-31, participating performing arts groups will be offering special promotions. There are $15, $30 and $45 offers. Some of the shows are free.

The list of shows can be found here.

The program was launched by the San Diego Performing Arts League and hopes "to highlight the variety and enhance the awareness of San Diego's diverse performing arts community," according to the program's website.