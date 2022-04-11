forecast

Breezy Conditions Coupled With Chance of Rain

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Breezy and cloudy conditions on Monday will make for a chilly start to the week for San Diego County as some parts face a chance of rain.

Strong winds are forecasted for the region, with mountains and deserts expected to be hit in particular with gusts, according to the National Weather Service. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen added that these areas could also see some wet weather late Monday.

“Overnight tonight, we’ll start to see a couple of light showers moving through,” Parveen said. “It doesn’t look like anything heavy.”

Inland valleys could potentially have a bit of that rain, as well, according to Parveen.

The breezy conditions will linger on Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to be 5 to 15 degrees lower.

