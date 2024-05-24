Crime and Courts

Former Border Patrol agent sentenced for accepting bribes, smuggling

Hector Hernandez was arrested last May after agreeing to pick up a bag full of drugs hidden near the border

By City News Service

Border Patrol Patch
NBC News

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who accepted bribes and took part in drug and human smuggling attempts was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in federal prison.

Hector Hernandez, 55, of Chula Vista, pleaded guilty to taking money in order to assist smugglers seeking to move drugs and people from Mexico into the U.S.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

He admitted in a plea agreement to showing smugglers the locations of monitoring devices and cameras along the U.S.-Mexico border where they would best be able to avoid detection during smuggling operations.

Prosecutors said Hernandez also opened restricted border fences on multiple occasions in order to allow migrants through and was paid $5,000 per incident.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He was arrested last May after agreeing to pick up a bag full of drugs hidden near the border.

For $20,000, prosecutors said Hernandez retrieved the bag from a storm drain and took it to his home.

But the drug trafficker Hernandez brokered the deal with was actually an undercover federal agent, and the bag was filled largely with fake methamphetamine, as well as a tracking device, according to prosecutors. Upon meeting with the undercover agent to hand off the bag, Hernandez was arrested.

Local

Things to Do in San Diego 4 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Memorial Day weekend, Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival and more

Chula Vista 26 mins ago

Another huge change on Chula Vista's Bayfront, this time brought on by demolition

A search of his home turned up cocaine and around $140,000 in cash. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Hernandez admitted that at least $110,000 of that amount were made up of drug proceeds or bribes he accepted.

Hernandez was sentenced Friday to 87 months in custody.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBorder patrol
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us