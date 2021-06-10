Boil Water Notice Issued for Encanto, Possibly Until Sunday

The city of San Diego is asking residents and businesses in the Encanto neighborhood to boil tap water before drinking it or using it to prepare food, possibly for the next three days.

The Boil Water Notice was issued Thursday after a construction crew damaged a water main near Imperial Avenue and 65th Street. The city expects to have the problem resolved by Sunday. Until then, those affected should comply with the notice to avoid potential illness.

The impacted area includes anything north of Brooklyn Avenue, south of State Route 94, west of 69th Street and east of Kelton Road; as well as Leppert Court, the 1100-1469 blocks of Watwood Road and 1000-1400 blocks of Larwood Road, the city said.

The city said it will notify the community when its water quality tests confirm the tap water in the area is safe for consumption.

Instructions for boiling tap water:

Boil all water for one minute (rolling boil).

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Residents should consult these guidelines for non-consumption usage, like bathing and dishwashing.

For anyone who can't boil their water, or is without access to clean drinking water, the city outlined some remedies using bleach.

Household unscented liquid bleach: For clear water, use eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of bleach for 1 gallon of water. For cloudy water filter through a clean cloth and use 16 drops (1/4 teaspoon) of bleach for 1 gallon of water. Mix well. Allow to stand for 30 minutes before using. Water may taste or smell like chlorine. This means disinfection has occurred.



This notice was issued by the State Water Resources Control Board, California Division of Drinking Water, San Diego County Health Department and the City of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department. Click here for more information about the Boil Water Advisory (En Español).

A spokesperson for the city said the notice impacts about 2,100 water customers.