An investigation is underway after a body was found in the ocean below Sunset Cliffs Friday evening.

The body of unknown age and gender was reported about 200 feet offshore and about a mile south of the Ocean Beach Pier just before 6:30 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

No other information was available.