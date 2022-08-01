Body Found in Lakeside Pond: San Diego County Sheriff's Department

An unidentified man was found dead early Monday in a pond near El Capitan High School, authorities reported.

The possible drowning death in the area of Moreno Drive and Willow Road in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The dead man appeared to be about 50 years old, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

At this point the death is suspicious in nature however, there is no indication of foul play, Lt. Chris Steffen added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Homicide detectives were called in to look for any signs of criminal involvement in the fatality.

An autopsy of the man has been scheduled for Aug. 2.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.