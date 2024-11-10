Body found in burning vehicle at Escondido storage facility parking lot

Escondido police officers found a body after responding to a report of a vehicle fire at a storage facility parking lot on Sunday morning.
Around 9:58 a.m., first responders arrived at 325 Brotherton Rd., where a Public Storage facility is located, and found a body inside a burning sedan-type vehicle, Escondido Police Department Lt. Janice Keuhn told NBC 7.
Police could not confirm a cause of death, nor a description of the subject. Investigators are still at the scene.
This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with new info as it arrives.
