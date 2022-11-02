Billion-Dollar Powerball Jackpot Has San Diegans Feeling Lucky

San Diegans have been rushing in and out of Circle Market in Spring Valley, hoping for a chance at the massive $1.2 billion PowerBall jackpot.

“It's crazy — people just keep buying tickets over and over,” said Sonia Younan, Circle Market's manager. “They keep coming for more.”

Diana Kelly, a Spring Valley resident, said she doesn’t typically play, but this time she felt she had to.

“When it's this high, you have to,” Kelly said.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing. In fact, no one has hit all the numbers since August 3. But this time, players are feeling lucky.

“Hey, you know, maybe it can happen to me,” said Chad Albright, PowerBall player.

“I think we’re all dreaming, but that's OK — dreams come true sometimes,” Younan said.

If one ticket wins on Wednesday night, the winner will be able to choose between an estimated lump-sum payment of $596.7 million or $1.2 billion over a 29-year payment plan, according to PowerBall officials.

“If I win I will help out all my friends and my relatives,” said Yasmin Shamoon, another PowerBall player.

"If I win, I just want to make sure my family is taken care of," Albright said.

“My kids would be instant millionaires, and I would try to help as many people as I can,” Kelly said.

The chances of winning the big prize are about 1 in 292.2 million. Still, players aren’t letting those odds dampen their spirits.

“Take a chance, you know, gamble,” Younan said.

After all, a few bucks could turn into a huge payout.

The drawing on Wednesday is at 7:59 p.m. If no one wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to climb.