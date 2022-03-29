Big Honor For Chula Vista Native And San Diego Loyal Midfielder Alejandro Guido

With a 3-1 start to the season, the San Diego Loyal are drawing lot's of attention and recognition.

On Tuesday, Loyal midfielder and Chula Vista native Alejandro Guido was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week.

■ 61 passes

■ 12 of 15 duels won

■ Game-winning goal@AEGuido has Phoenix and his first TOTW honors of the season in his pocket. 😤



» https://t.co/hHmjeKiFJB pic.twitter.com/CWymjuASo4 — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) March 29, 2022

Guido scored the game winning goal at Phoenix Rising FC on March 26th, leading the Loyal to a 3-2 win. Guido's goal wasn't your average goal. In the 70th minute, Guido carried the ball just outside of the box and blasted a right-footed laser into the top left corner of the Phoenix goal.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Guido is in familiar territory when it comes to USL honors. The midfielder was named to the Team of the Week multiple times in 2021.

The next change for Guido to be great on the field is 2pm Sunday, April 3rd when the Loyal host El Paso Locomotive at Torero Stadium.