OCEANSIDE

Bicyclist Killed By Vehicle in Oceanside, Driver Arrested

The driver was being tested for driving under the influence

By City News Service

ROBERTS_KNBCIUID_1200x675_1087627331862.jpg
NBC 7

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Saturday and the driver was arrested, police said.

The collision happened at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Oceanside Boulevard and Beverly Glen Drive, said Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department's Traffic Services Unit.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers found an unresponsive man lying along the north portion of the roadway west of the intersection, Davis said. The Oceanside Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the man dead.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 64 COVID-19 Cases Reported

San Diego County 13 hours ago

Hiring and Childcare Pose 2 Big Hurdles to California's Wide Reopening Plans

"Based on physical evidence at the scene and witness statements, the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Oceanside Boulevard," the sergeant said. "The vehicle was seized and the driver arrested pending a driver impairment investigation.''

The victim was not immediately identified.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call Collision Investigator Clint Bussey at 760-435-4412.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDEdeadly crashbicyclistsSuspicion of DUI
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us