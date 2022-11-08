San Diego's Congressional delegation will remain majority blue, NBC News projects, while the most heavily contested house seat is still too close to call.

NBC News projected incumbents will hold on to their seats in districts 48, 50, 51, 52 and 53. A winner for the seat most likely to flip from democrat to republican, 49, was not yet projected.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and here's where the races stand now:

48th Congressional District

Vying for the 48th Congressional District are incumbent Darryl Issa (R) & Stephen Houlahan (D) from Orange County. The new 48th District includes a large part of East County including Santee, Poway, Alpine, Ramona, Lakeside and Escondido.

NBC News projects Darrell Issa is set to win the 48th District. When the results dropped at 8 p.m., Issa led with nearly 58% of the vote to Houlahan's 42%.

49th Congressional District

The national spotlight is on the 49th congressional district as a battleground that the Republicans are hoping to flip in their quest to retake the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Newly redrawn boundaries made the voter makeup in the district extremely close, with 36% registered Democrats and 33% registered Republicans.

Incumbent Mike Levin (D) is facing off against Brian Maryott (R) for the seat and held a lead over his opponent. Here are the current results:

If elected, this would be Levin's third term. He said he's most proud of working toward getting nuclear waste from San Onofre off the coast, beginning the long process of securing the coastline and bluffs in places like Del Mar and Solana Beach, and helping to pass almost 20 bills on behalf of military veterans.

Maryott, who ran against Levin in 2020 and lost by 6%, is a former certified financial planner and mayor of San Juan Capistrano who said he wants the government to dial back what he feels is outrageous spending.

50th Congressional District

The new 50th District includes coastal and central San Diego, San Marcos, Coronado and part of Escondido. Democrat Scott Peters is the incumbent in this district and has represented the area since 2013. He’s facing off against Republican Corey Gustafson who is a business owner and professor.

NBC News has projected Peters will maintain his house seat. When the results dropped at 8 p.m., Peters held 61% of the vote to Gustafson's 38%.

51st Congressional District

The 51st District spans most of the city of San Diego and is currently represented by the most junior member of San Diego’s congressional delegation, Democrat Sara Jacobs. Her challenger is Republican business owner Stan Caplan.

NBC News projected Jacobs to take the seat. She had 61% of the vote to Caplan's 39%, as of 8 p.m. on Election Night.

52nd Congressional District

The 52nd District is made up of the South Bay, Chula Vista, National City, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa. This district has been represented by Democrat Juan Vargas for almost 10 years. His challenger is Republican Tyler Geffeney who has run mortgage finance companies and is a minister.

