Preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake rattles Corona

The quake was reported at 1:49 p.m.

By Helen Jeong

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake shook the area of Corona Wednesday afternoon.

The temblor struck at 1:49 p.m., the USGS said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the quake was recorded to be magnitude 4.3, 48 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

"Firefighters from all 106 fire stations provide a complete survey of 407 sq miles in greater LA to ensure safety," LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott said.

