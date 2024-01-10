Balboa Park's most photographed landmark heads into second phase of renovation

Balboa Park's Botanical building and gardens are now entering the second phase of its restoration project after hiring Spurlock Landscape and Architects to design the exterior gardens, according to a release sent out Monday.

The Botanical Building, over 100 years old, was closed to the public in early 2022 as phase 1 of the restoration project began. The Botanical Building was fenced off while the thousands of plants that used to be on display were replanted throughout the park, while others were moved to an offsite nursery.

Phase 1 included upgrades to the structural building and reconstructing the historic window arcades, expanding walkways and adding two new building additions on the north side and interior planting, city officials told NBC 7 last year.

For Phase 2, the restoration project led by Forever Balboa Park will restore, reconstruct and revitalize the Botanical building's exterior gardens. This means the walkways around the building will be improved, the gardens and irrigation surrounding the building will also be improved, and the pergola that stood on the west lawn near The San Diego Museum of Art will be reconstructed along with two other exterior fountains, according to the release.

“Forever Balboa Park is excited to begin the next phase of the Botanical Building and Gardens project with the Spurlock team. They bring a depth of experience and knowledge from working with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation department, the city’s Development Services department, and many notable botanical gardens projects across

the country,” said Forever Balboa Park’s Vice President of Planning, Jackie Higgins.

Once the Phase 2 designs are approved, Forever Balboa Park will hire a contractor to complete the renovation. Forever Balboa Park is also raising funds for its public engagement programming and its volunteer garden stewards program to care for the exterior gardens once the project is complete.

The Botanical Building is scheduled to reopen in 2024 and will continue to be operated by the city.