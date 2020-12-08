Covid-19

Baja California Governor Hospitalized With COVID-19

It was the second time Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla has contracted the disease

By Marinee Zavala and Telemundo 20

Gov. of Baja California

The Governor of Baja California has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized at the Tijuana General Hospital in Mexico, health officials confirmed to Telemundo 20 on Tuesday.

Mexico Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico confirmed on Monday that Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla has contracted COVID-19 for the second time. The health secretary was conducting an investigation to determine where the governor may have been infected.

The health minister said that Bonilla was hospitalized as a preventive measure and was given intravenous medicine and oxygen, which he no longer needed by 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Rico stressed that the Bonilla did not require a ventilator. The governor was expected to leave the hospital on Wednesday.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Stay-at-Home Order Issued in San Diego County

Escondido 39 mins ago

Not Enough Nurses, Subs, Custodians: Escondido Superintendent Explains Campus Closures

Bonilla said in July that, after taking an antibody test, he discovered he had already tested positive for COVID-19.

He recalled in January feeling fatigued, with headaches, body aches, trouble breathing and a fever. He thought it was influenza because, at the time, little was known about the disease.

This story was first published in Spanish on NBC 7's sister station Telemundo 20. To see the original, click here.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19Baja CaliforniaHospitalizationsantibody
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us