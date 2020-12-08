Baja California Governor Hospitalized With COVID-19

The Governor of Baja California has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized at the Tijuana General Hospital in Mexico, health officials confirmed to Telemundo 20 on Tuesday.

Mexico Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico confirmed on Monday that Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla has contracted COVID-19 for the second time. The health secretary was conducting an investigation to determine where the governor may have been infected.

The health minister said that Bonilla was hospitalized as a preventive measure and was given intravenous medicine and oxygen, which he no longer needed by 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Rico stressed that the Bonilla did not require a ventilator. The governor was expected to leave the hospital on Wednesday.

Bonilla said in July that, after taking an antibody test, he discovered he had already tested positive for COVID-19.

He recalled in January feeling fatigued, with headaches, body aches, trouble breathing and a fever. He thought it was influenza because, at the time, little was known about the disease.

This story was first published in Spanish on NBC 7's sister station Telemundo 20. To see the original, click here.