Babysitter Accused of Molesting Children on the Job: SDPD

A babysitter was arrested for molesting three children under his care, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Poway resident Zayne St. Julien, 22, was arrested Tuesday as he exited an airplane at the San Diego International Airport. SDPD said he was suspected in connection with three child molestation cases.

According to authorities, the suspect molested three unrelated boys while working as a babysitter under the employment of a service called SitterCity. The incidents took place between July and December 2022 and involved victims who were 7, 8 and 11 at the time.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

One parent reported the molestation of her child to police in November, prompting an investigation with the help of SitterCity. As the investigation progressed, detectives identified two other boys who were victimized by St. Julien.

St. Julien faces several child molestation charges and was booked into San Diego County Jail as a result.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case, or who believes the suspect targeted other victims, is urged to contact SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.