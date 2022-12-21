Just Before Holiday Travel, Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to $4.43

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Oct. 16, 2021, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.43.

The average price has dropped 40 consecutive days, decreasing $1.075, including 1.7 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 72 times in 76 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $2.005.

The average price is 10.9 cents less than one week ago, 86.9 cents lower than one month ago and 19.1 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 42nd consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.108, 10.6 cents less than one week ago, 55.4 cents lower than one month ago and 19.4 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 69.7 cents over the past 42 days, including 1.9 cents Tuesday. It is $1.908 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

"The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range."