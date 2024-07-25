Pomona

Baby rescued during SoCal human-trafficking operation

The infant’s father is facing charges of prostitution and child endangerment. 

By Helen Jeong

A Pomona man was arrested after he allegedly paid for a service from a sex worker while having an infant in his car.

Officers with the Pomona Police Department arrested 30-year-old Juan Hernandez Thursday as they were conducting a human trafficking operation on East Holt Avenue in Pomona.

When Hernandez was pulled over for being “a sex purchase,” officers discovered an 8-month-old baby in the backseat of Hernandez’s car.

The baby was unharmed and being cared for by the Department of Children and Family Services, the police department said. 

