Aztecs Walk Off With Win, Sweep Nevada

San Diego State has played some close games over the year. Saturday night's tilt with Nevada will go down as one of the more dramatic.

Trey Pulliam took an inbounds pass, raced the length of the floor, and put in a game-winner floater off the glass as the final buzzer sounded to give the Aztecs a 69-67 win over the Wolfpack and a sweep of their Mountain West Conference rivals.

Center Nathan Mensah was the star of the first half, scoring 12 points in the opening 20 minutes. Mensah finished with 15 and six rebounds. Matt Mitchell gave the Aztecs a 34-31 lead when he knocked down a 3-pointer just before the 1st half buzzer sounded. Mitchell had a team-high 20 points.

The Aztecs led by three with five seconds left when Nevada guard Grant Sherfield threw in a long, off-balance bucket to tie it at 67 with 4.7 seconds left. SDSU had a time out.

Head coach Brian Dutcher didn't use it and it was absolutely the right call. Pulliam pulled a page from former Aztec great DJ Gay's repertoire and got all the way to the paint for the walkoff winner.

SDSU improves to 9-2 on the year and will hit the road for a pair of games at Utah State on Thursday and Saturday.