Aztecs Receive Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

It's not where you'd hope a team coming off a 12-win season and a dominant bowl game victory would be. But, it's better than the Aztecs usually get.

San Diego State's football program was left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll, but did receive votes. Two votes. Just two votes, which seems paltry but it does tie them for what amounts to 43rd in the country with UCLA, South Carolina, and defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State.

The MWC actually made a little bit of history with this poll. It's the first time since it was formed that five Mountain West schools received votes in the preseason AP poll. Fresno State got the most with 32, followed by Boise State (5) and Air Force (4). How alleged experts can vote three schools ahead of the team that has the preseason MWC Defensive Player of the Year in Patrick McMorris, and the preseason MWC Special Teams Player of the Year in Jordan Byrd, is honestly beyond the author of this piece.

The Aztecs hold their annual scrimmage on Saturday, August 20, inside their glittering new Snapdragon Stadium. They do the real thing two weeks later, starting the 100th season of SDSU football on September 3 in a national TV game against Arizona.