Aztecs will not be playing in a bowl game after loss at UNLV

When he was named San Diego State's head football coach, Sean Lewis knew he had a lot of work to do to get the program where he wanted it. While going to a bowl game would have been a nice feather in his first year cap, that is not going to happen.

The Aztecs went to Las Vegas and got blasted 40-21 at UNLV, dropping their record to 3-7 and ensuring they will not be eligible to play a postseason game in 2024.

SDSU hurt themselves with turnovers and some questionable coaching decisions. In the 2nd quarter, with the Rebels leading 14-0, the Aztecs were facing a 4th and five at their own 37 yard line when they tried a fake punt. Tyler Pastula threw a pass to Deshawn McCuin crossing in front of him but UNLV was ready for it, stopping McCuin after just a yard. The short field led to a Jai'Den Thomas TD run and a 21-0 lead.

San Diego State finally found its offensive footing on the next drive. O'Neil hit Louis Brown IV for a 29-yard touchdown ... but they tried a 2-point conversion off a wonky formation, again asking Pastula to try and play temporary QB. The play never looked like it was going to work and the pass fell incomplete.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

At the end of the half the Aztecs got the ball on their own nine yard line with 1:01 left to play. Coach Lewis let his freshman quarterback try and lead a late scoring drive to build some momentum. It didn't work. O'Neil threw his second interception of the night, setting up UNLV at midfield.

40 seconds later quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was in the end zone on a 12-yard TD run. Instead of potentially cutting it to a one-score game the Aztecs hit the break down 28-6 and couldn't recover.

SDSU falls to 3-7 with two games to play. Next week they hit the road to face Utah State before finishing up at Snapdragon Stadium against Air Force.