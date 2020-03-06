Aztecs Make Monster Comeback to Win #30

The 2019-20 San Diego State men's basketball team is nothing if not resilient.

SDSU fell behind Boise St. by 16 points in the first half of their Mountain West Conference Tournament semi-final game. By halftime it was tied 40-40 and after the break the Aztecs showed everyone why they're in the mix for a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with an 81-68 win to run their season record to 30-1.

The Broncos used a 21-2 run to help build their big advantage but the Aztecs finished the half making six of their last seven shots, five of them from 3-point range. Junior Jordan Schakel hit a three just before the buzzer to tie it up.

In the 2nd half they finally started playing the kind of defense we're used to seeing at San Diego State. The Broncos shot 57% from the field in the first half but just 23% after the break. The renewed defensive effort coincided with a trio of upper-classmen heating up.

MWC Player of the Year Malachi Flynn led the way with 22 points while K.J. Feagin had 21 and Matt Mitchell added 17. Overall SDSU hit 15 shots from 3-point range. The Aztecs earned a spot in the conference title game against either Utah State or Wyoming.

By the way the only other times the Aztecs have won 30 games in a season are the only two times they've reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.