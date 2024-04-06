Aztecs star Jaedon LeDee named Karl Malone Award winner as nation's best power forward at Final Four

Every year the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame names its ultimate Starting Five, a collection of the country's best player at each position. For the first time ever a San Diego State Aztec is in the lineup.

Senior Jaedon LeDee was named the 2024 Karl Malone Award winner as the nation's top power forward, an amazing accomplishment for someone who had only started four games in four years before turning into one of the most destructive forces in college basketball. The 6'9", 240-pounder averaged 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting the third-most free throws in the country, making him one of the toughest players in all of college basketball to guard.

“I would like to thank the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Mr. Malone, and the selection committee for being named the 2024 Karl Malone Award Power Forward of the Year,” said LeDee in a statement. “I am truly humbled to have my name mentioned alongside Mr. Malone, a Hall of Famer. While this is an individual award and recognition, I would not be in this position without the support of my family, teammates, and coaches. They have all played an integral role in my development as a player and person.”

This is the 10th year the Malone Award has been around and the list of winners is impressive:

2024 - Jaedon LeDee, SDSU

2023 - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

2022 - Keegan Murray, Iowa

2021 - Drew Timme, Gonzaga

2020 - Obi Toppin, Dayton

2019 - Zion Williamson, Duke

2018 - Deandre Ayton, Arizona

2017 - Jonathan Motley, Baylor

2016 - Georges Niang, Iowa State

2015 - Montrezel Harrell, Louisville

Not a bad group to be part of. Williamson and Ayton were the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft while Murray and Toppin were Lottery selections. By the way, the rest of the 2024 HOF Starting Five is a group that could win a whole lot of basketball games:

Karl Malone (Power Forward) - Jaedon LeDee, SDSU

Julus Erving (Small Forward) - Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Kareen Abdul-Jabbar (Center) - Zach Edey, Purdue

Jerry West (Shooting Guard) - RJ Davis, North Carolina

Bob Cousy (Point Guard) - Tristen Newton, UConn

This is latest, and certainly the biggest, honor in a season full of accolades for LeDee, who might not be done collecting hardware. He's been named a John R. Wooden Award All-American, a second-team All-American by The Sporting News, National Association of Basketball Coaches, NCAA March Madness, and Field of 68 ... a third team and honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association ... and he's a finalist for the Lute Olson Award for the national player of the year.