Aztecs Go to Arizona and Crush the Wildcats

In their opener the Aztecs trailed a very bad New Mexico State team 10-0 at halftime before finding their footing and scoring 28 unanswered points. They did not suffer another slow start in Arizona.

Against a Pac-12 team, on the road, SDSU scored early and didn't stop for a while in a 38-14 win over the Wildcats.

Just 90 seconds into the game senior running back Greg Bell found an opening, broke a tackle, sidestepped another, and ran away from everyone for a 55-yard touchdown run. Bell carried 17 times for 155 yards on the night and the Aztecs rolled up 275 yards on the ground.

The defense forced a 3-and-out and the Aztecs went to work again. Senior quarterback Jordon Brookshire threw a short pass to Daniel Bellinger and the big tight end took off on a 73-yard romp deep into Arizona territory. Brookshire would cap the drive with a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-0.

Another 3-and-out led to a punt, but this one never got off. Kaegun Williams blocked the kick, Tyrell Shavers caught it and went 27 yards for another Aztecs score and the rout was officially on.

Brookshire struck twice more, once on a 25-yarder to Bellinger and again just before halftime on a gorgeous 40-yard strike to Ethan Dedeaux that made it 35-7 at halftime. Brookshire finished 10-for-14 for 183 yards and those three scores. The Aztecs open the season 2-0 and, since 2016, are now 6-2 against the Pac-12.

They can make it 7-2 next week when they host Utah.