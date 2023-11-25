Aztecs football program sends Coach Hoke out with one final win

42 years ago, Brady Hoke started his football coaching career. On Saturday night, after stops at every level from high school to the National Football League, that journey came to an end.

And Coach went out a winner.

San Diego State's head coach will ride off into retirement with a 33-18 win over Fresno State (and the Old Oil Can) to remember. Hoke's career was focused on building tough defenses so it was fitting that the first big play of the night came on a forced turnover.

With the Bulldogs up 7-3 freshman Marcus Ratcliffe showed great anticipation to pick off a Mikey Keane pass. His interception set up a field goal that cut the lead to 7-6. It was also Senior Night, with 18 graduating Aztecs playing their final collegiate game. Senior quarterback Jalen Mayden made the most of it. In the second quarter the converted safety took off on a 70-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, to put the Aztecs on top 13-7. They did not let the lead get away.

Over their next five drives, SDSU's defense allowed just three points and only allowed the Bulldogs to cross midfield once. The Aztecs scored on their first possession of the second half when Jaylon Armstead pounded in for a 1-yard touchdown and a 23-10 lead. San Diego State put it away when Mayden found Leo Kemp for a 5-yard touchdown, just the second catch all season for the freshman running back.

Hoke spent 16 years as a collegiate head coach (17 if you include a two game interim stint at Tennessee) and finishes with a 105-92 record. SDSU says they're going to conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.