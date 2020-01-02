Aztecs Back on “The Map,” Plan to Stay There

When the 2019-20 NCAA basketball season started there were 353 undefeated Division-1 teams. Now there are two. To track the progress of prolonged perfection a map was created on social media.

It began with all 353 logos. As of January 2, 2020, that map looks like this:

2 unbeaten teams remain! How long will Auburn and San Diego State survive? pic.twitter.com/Xm9CLbLxoV — Joey Loose (@jloose128) December 29, 2019

SDSU and the Auburn Tigers are the lone unbeatens. Now ranked 13th in the nation, the Aztecs get what might be their toughest test of the year this Saturday when they hit the road to play Utah State.

The Aggies were the pre-season favorites to win the Mountain West Conference and haven't lost at home this season. But the map is not just a fun way to keep tabs on who's still lossless. It's a fun little motivation tool.

"It's great graphically," said Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher. "I mean there's 353 Division-1 teams and we're one of two that's undefeated so it's a great feeling (to see SDSU on the map with Auburn)."

But when it comes to the possibility of finishing a season with a zero in the loss column? That's far-fetched for anyone in this day and age.

"It's easy for prognosticators to say well, we're looking at the schedule and if they get by Utah State they've got a chance to go undefeated," said Dutcher. "Are they kidding me? Are they not watching college basketball? Every day there's someone that's supposed to win that gets beat. So we're enjoying the heck out of it while we're undefeated. But we know any time we step on the floor anything can happen."

So the Aztecs will try to outlast Auburn and have the entire map splashed with red. But even more important than that would be if San Diego State is the last team to win a game at the Final Four in April.