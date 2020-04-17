Aztecs All-American Flynn Declares for NBA Draft

In Malachi Flynn’s first year at San Diego State he became the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and landed on several All-American teams. He will not be back on the Mesa for a chance to repeat any of those accolades.

Flynn has decided to leave SDSU after his junior season and enter the NBA Draft. He’s currently projected as a late first round to second round selection.

Malachi transferred from Washington State and sat out the 2018-19 season before his breakout season, averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists on a team that was a legitimate contender to be a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As a 6’1” point guard Flynn isn’t the largest prospect in this year’s class but scouts are impressed with his on-court intelligence and hustle. He’s an excellent passer with deep range on his jump shot. However, the coronavirus pandemic might have a negative impact on his draft stock.

He didn’t have a chance to make a run through March Madness against some of the blue blood programs to show his skill set works against lottery picks. The cancelation of the NBA Combine and in-person workouts, situations where he can show professional teams how he overcomes his lack of elite size, could also drop him down some big boards.

The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for June 25 but that could be pushed back depending on when/if the league is able to resume its season.