Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises Again, Gig Workers Feeling the Impact

Gas prices are facing yet another surge as the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to a record for the seventh consecutive day, increasing 3.8 cents to $6.174, its eighth consecutive increase according to the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen 15.6 cents over the past eight days, including 2.2 cents Thursday.

Inflation is not just impacting gas prices, but also increases the cost of rent and groceries. This is putting a strain on gig workers, like those who work as food and delivery drivers.

"We are working to pay bills if we can pay our bills," said Narjiss Jammi.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jammi is working to save up money to open a small business as she balances gig work like modeling and food delivery. But, inflation is catching up with her as she had to sell her sports car and trade it in for a more affordable option.

"I actually never thought I would have to sell my car because of the inflation, I cried," said Jammi. "But, I had to with whatever is going on right now it was the only option I have."

As gas prices are once again climbing, Jammi says she ends up spending whatever money she does make a few days later on gas. She is working for companies like Instacart, Amazon Flex and Doordash.

"I'm like grateful when I see $5.82, $6, tops I'm like, 'Oh okay, good deal," said Jammi.

The average price of gas in San Diego County has risen almost 15 cents over the past eight days, according to AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.