Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises 4.5 Cents

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4.5 cents Saturday to $5.916, its 11th increase in the last 12 days. The average price is 7.7 cents more than one week ago, 13.7 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.773 higher than one year ago.

The national average price rose two cents Saturday to a record $4.452, erasing the previous record set Friday.

"The Phillips 66 Wilmington refinery has been undergoing planned maintenance for nearly a month, keeping upward pressure on local prices, according to Oil Price Information Service," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Another phenomenon that has occurred during this latest price run-up is that premium gasoline has become even more expensive compared to regular-grade gasoline. The Auto Club's Automotive Research Center has found that if your vehicle's manual just recommends premium fuel and does not require it, the vehicle will operate safely and efficiently with the much less expensive regular gas."