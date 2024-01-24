Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount in one year

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Jan. 24, 2023, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.562.

The average price has dropped 17 consecutive days, decreasing 19.4 cents, including six-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.1 cents less than one week ago and 19.1 cents lower than one month ago, but nine-tenths of a cent more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.873 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 1.2 cents to $3.096, one day after a four-day streak of decreases totaling 1.7 cents ended when it increased seven- tenths of a cent. It is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, but 3.1 cents less than one month ago and 35 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.92 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.