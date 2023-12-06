Authorities release photos of suspect wanted in Encanto trolley assault

Authorities are asking for the public's help Wednesday in identifying and locating the suspect responsible for an assault with a deadly weapon on a 20-year-old man while he was sitting inside an MTS trolley car in early November.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Southeastern Division have been looking for the suspect since the afternoon attack Nov. 1, when the victim and suspect were on the eastbound MTS trolley car, just before the 62nd Street and Encanto trolley stop, said SDPD Officer Mark Herring.

"The suspect started to cause a disturbance and confronted the victim for an unknown reason," the officer said. "The suspect then punched the victim in his face. After the fight, the victim sat down facing away from the suspect. The suspect used a metal water bottle to strike the victim two times on his face."

The suspect walked away from the 62nd Street and Encanto trolley platform. The victim sustained a fractured orbital, a broken nose, swelling and bruising to his face, Herring said.

The suspect was described as a 28- to 32-year-old man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 165 pounds. He was wearing a white beanie, white T-shirt, brown pants and white sneakers. He possibly had three dots tattooed under his left eye and an unknown tattoo on his left forearm.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers The suspect was described as wearing a white beanie, white T-shirt, brown pants and white sneakers. (Image courtesy of San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

San Diego County Crime Stoppers The suspect was described as a 28- to 32-year-old man who possibly has three dots tattooed under his left eye and an unknown tattoo on his left forearm. (Image courtesy of San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect was asked to call SDPD's Southeastern Division at 619-527-3517 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.