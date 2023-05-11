Authorities Identify 20-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at Rec Center in Otay Mesa West

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young man who lost his life last week to a suspected gang shooting in Otay Mesa.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 7 p.m. Friday found Robert Simmons, 20, wounded at Montgomery-Waller Community Park in the 3000 block of Coronado Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Simmons died at the scene.

Paramedics took another gunshot victim, a 19-year-old man, to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators have determined that the two victims and a third youth had just arrived at the park together when they were confronted by another group of males, at least one of whom issued a gang challenge, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The possible gang members then hurled bottles at the victims before one or more of the suspects began shooting, Campbell said. After Simmons and his companion were wounded, the assailants fled, possibly in a white sedan.

No suspects in the case have been identified, according to police.

"Detectives are gathering and reviewing evidence and interviewing potential witnesses," the lieutenant said Thursday. "This is an open and ongoing investigation."