Audit reveals shortcomings in City of San Diego's street repair plan

San Diego’s recent storms left a mark on the city’s already-failing streets, and a new 87-page audit shows the Department of Transportation’s plan to repair and maintain them has some major shortcomings.

A recent assessment of every paved street across the city found San Diego roads are rated below industry standards.

The city’s current road score is 63, which is below the industry standard of 70.

“That’s really where we want to be as a city, to ensure that our road network is safe, smooth and it’s reliable,” said Bethany Bezak, the city's transportation director.

To get back on track in the next 10 years, the Pavement Management Plan found it will take $1.9 billion.

“We need to invest a significant amount of money," Bezak said.

In his report, City Auditor Andy Hanau called the PMP a “major step forward,” but said, “The City has only identified $645 million in funding, and increased reliance on the General Fund and special revenue funds is not feasible or sustainable and would not close the remaining $1.2 billion gap.”

The audit recommended the city establish and pursue a funding strategy.

A total of seven recommendations were made to “help ensure the Street Maintenance Program is transparent, efficient, equitable and sufficiently funded.” Among other things, those recommendations include conducting more regular pavement condition assessments and establishing a strategy to address unimproved streets.

