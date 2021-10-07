Encinitas

Audi Struck by Train in Encinitas

By City News Service

The driver of an Audi sedan is alive Thursday after colliding with a North County Transit District Coaster train in Encinitas.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station's Transit Enforcement Unit of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a train and a car collided near the 1600 block of North Vulcan Avenue, said Deputy Joseph Pirri of the North Coastal Sheriff's Station.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Audi sustained moderate damage to its front end but the driver did not appear to sustain any injuries and refused to be evaluated by paramedics, Pirri said.

No injuries were reported by the train's crew or passengers but the train sustained minor damage.

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 79.4% of San Diegans Are Fully Vaccinated

Military 5 mins ago

Marines: Pandemic Contributed to Tragedy of Troops' Drowning

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

This article tagged under:

EncinitasNCTD
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us