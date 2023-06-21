SERRA MESA

At least 2 injured in Serra Mesa home explosion: SDPD

By Karla Rendon

Firefighters respond to an explosion at a home in Serra Mesa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
NBC 7

At least one person was hospitalized early Wednesday following an explosion at a home in Serra Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Greyling Drive. There, an explosion lead to a house fire that injured at least two people.

One person was taken to an area hospital and a second person was complaining of burns. The extent of the injuries of the person who was hospitalized is not clear.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.

