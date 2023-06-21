At least 2 injured in Serra Mesa home explosion: SDPD

At least one person was hospitalized early Wednesday following an explosion at a home in Serra Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Greyling Drive. There, an explosion lead to a house fire that injured at least two people.

One person was taken to an area hospital and a second person was complaining of burns. The extent of the injuries of the person who was hospitalized is not clear.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.