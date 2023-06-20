Wildcat Fire Details as of 5:15 p.m. An evacuation warning is in place for San Diego Country Estates residents south of San Vincente Road and along Barona Mesa and Vista Vicente Drive.

The fire is being held at 20 acres, according to Cal Fire

A temporary evacuation point is set up at Olive Pearce Middle School at 1521 Hanson Ln. in Ramona.

An evacuation warning is in place for residents near a brush fire that sparked Tuesday afternoon in Ramona.

The Wildcat Fire started at around 4 p.m. on the 1800 block of Barona Mesa Road and quickly spread to 20 acres, racing uphill with the potential to reach 100 acres, according to Cal Fire. A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles in East County.

The evacuation warning was issued for San Diego Country Estates residents south of San Vincente Road and along Barona Mesa and Vista Vicente Drive.

The fire is threatening the Giant Paintball Park near the Barona Oaks Motocross on Barona Road and Wildcat Canyon, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Ramona Substation.

Firefighters were battling the flames from the ground and the sky, with aircraft seen dropping water and fire retardant. At 5:10 p.m., Cal Fire said in a tweet that firefighters had stopped the spread of the flames at 20 acres.

A temporary evacuation point is set up at Olive Pearce Middle School at 1521 Hanson Ln. in Ramona, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the fire ahs not been determined.

#WildcatFire [Update] Evacuation Warnings are in place for the area pictures below. Grid numbers 4341, 4342, 4241, and 4242. pic.twitter.com/M3nb4B08ml — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 20, 2023

#WildcatFire [Update] The fire is 10 to 15 acres in medium fuels with a potential for 100 acres. This fire is threatening Barona Mesa Road and Calistoga Place. Additional crews, and aircraft have been ordered. https://t.co/R5bF9facSG pic.twitter.com/FT8iQQ56XB — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 20, 2023

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will update this page as more information becomes available.