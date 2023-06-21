Clairemont

Domestic violence call leads to SWAT standoff in Clairemont: SDPD

By Karla Rendon

A man believed to be armed is refusing to come out of a Clairemont home, prompting SWAT to respond to the neighborhood.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said it was notified of a domestic violence call just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and responded to the 4700 block of Appleton Street. There, officers were able to escort a woman out of a home to safety but a man refused to exit.

The woman reported she was being threatened with a gun so first responders are operating under the assumption that the man barricaded is armed. A SWAT team has been at the scene for hours in an attempt to coax the individual out of the house.

SDPD said the department evacuated anyone who was immediately affected by the response. It is unclear how many people that includes.

The response is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.

