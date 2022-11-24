Cortez Hill

Assailant Sought Following Thanksgiving Stabbing in Cortez Hill

The victim was stabbed on his upper right arm, abdomen, back, and left knee

By City News Service

A 47-year-old man is hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed by another man in the Cortez Hill neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Russ Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking through a construction site when a man approached and began stabbing him, said Officer David O'Brien.

The victim was able to escape and flag down officers for help. He told officers that there was no altercation between him and the suspect, O'Brien said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening stab wounds to his upper right arm, abdomen, back, and left knee.

The suspect was described being approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall and wearing dark clothing. He is still on the loose, police said.

The department's Central Division is investigating the stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call (619) 744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

