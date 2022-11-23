Coast Guard Rescuing 18 Migrants Stranded on Boat for 5 Days

A San Diego Coast Guard crew is attempting to rescue 18 migrants who have been stranded on a boat for at least five days, according to USCG officials in San Diego.

The migrants were discovered Wednesday night and are being brought to Coast Guard headquarters on Harbor Drive in groups as of 7:45 p.m., the USCG San Diego office said. They are being evaluated for injuries.

It is unclear where exactly the boat was discovered.

The Coast Guard is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Froelich said the department is assisting the USCG.

This story will be updated as more information is released.