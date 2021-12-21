As Inflation Soars, San Diego Families Find Help Where They Can

Inflation is at its highest in almost 40 years. Gas prices are absurd. The cost of everyday needs like food is making a simple meal very difficult for millions of Americans.

”We never know what somebody’s going through ever, and we can’t judge,” said Audrey Gipson as she checked in another person to Feeding San Diego’s turkey distribution in Sorrento Valley.



“You feel like you’ve made somebody’s day. You put food on the table,” Gipson continued. “You know it’s making a difference.”

A new Associated Press survey said 40% of Americans find it much harder to afford gifts this year.

“Toys,” sighed Nicole Van Winkle. “I have kids. So, that’s definitely taking a hit.”

Van Winkle said she never needed help with food until Tuesday.

“This is my first time actually coming to a food distribution,” she said.

Her family changed a lot of plans because the cost of living is so high.

“Gas is really expensive,” Van Winkle explained. “We’re not going to be doing any traveling or anything like that.”

“It makes us sad,” added Gipson.

The Feeding San Diego volunteer has worked at dozens of food distributions during the pandemic, and she said she’s seen hundreds of families like the Van Winkles.

“That is the thing that really tugs at my heartstrings,” said Gipson.

“It just feels really nice knowing that there are still kind people out there,” said Van Winkle before she drove her frozen turkey home to her family.

Feeding San Diego passed out roughly 1,000 frozen turkeys Tuesday. A spokeswoman said the turkeys were donated by Cargill.