Arsonist Hits San Diego Police Storefront in Balboa Park

San Diego police were targeted Tuesday afternoon when vandals struck in Balboa Park in an incident that eventually escalated to arson.

Park rangers notified police of the situation at about 1:30 on Tuesday, authorities told NBC 7. When officers arrived, they discovered "significant" damage to the storefront satellite building the department has in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue, near Ivy Street.

Windows in the small building were broken, signs were burned and "Molotov" cocktails were found inside the building, police said.

Police also said that vandals had spray-painted graffiti on the building.

No arrests have yet been made in the case. Police, who are canvassing the area, looking for footage from security cameras in the neighborhood, said the Metro Arson Strike Team would be investigating the incident.