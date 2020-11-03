San Diego Police Department

Arsonist Hits San Diego Police Storefront in Balboa Park

By Eric S. Page

SDPD Balboa Park storefront vandalism
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police were targeted Tuesday afternoon when vandals struck in Balboa Park in an incident that eventually escalated to arson.

Park rangers notified police of the situation at about 1:30 on Tuesday, authorities told NBC 7. When officers arrived, they discovered "significant" damage to the storefront satellite building the department has in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue, near Ivy Street.

Windows in the small building were broken, signs were burned and "Molotov" cocktails were found inside the building, police said.

Police also said that vandals had spray-painted graffiti on the building.

No arrests have yet been made in the case. Police, who are canvassing the area, looking for footage from security cameras in the neighborhood, said the Metro Arson Strike Team would be investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police Department
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us