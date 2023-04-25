Arrests Made in Murder of Missing Man Whose Body Was Found in Jamul

Two people were arrested after the body of a missing man was found in a rural area of Jamul over the weekend, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

The body of 40-year-old Imperial Beach resident Jesse Valdez was discovered on Saturday in the East County town after the victim was had been missing for more about two weeks. Relatives reported Valdez missing on April 7 and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) concluded foul play may have been involved in the victim’s disappearance.

SDSO learned Valdez may have been killed at a hotel in Chula Vista. With that information, the department worked with Chula Vista police to assign detectives to the case.

CVPD investigators learned the victim was murdered at the Red Roof Inn Hotel on Broadway then was disposed of in a rural area in Jamul.

Officials identified 34-year-old Chula Vista resident Jorge Rodriguez as a suspect in the investigation and arrested him on suspicion of murder. Ally Mistone, 36, was also arrested in connection with the case; CVPD did not specify what charges they may face.

Police said Rodriguez and Valdez were known to each other. The extent of their relationship is unclear, and a possible motive has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.