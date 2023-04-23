Adult, Infant Dead in Crash on I-15 Near Fallbrook, Traffic Delayed for Hours

An adult and an infant were declared dead in a three- vehicle traffic collision Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 south of State Route 76.

Four patients were transported to the hospital, one with major injuries and three with minor injuries, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

As of 5 p.m., drivers on both southbound and northbound I-15 can expect traffic delays of over two hours.

At one point, all lanes of southbound I-15 south of Mission Road in Fallbrook were blocked. Crews opened the slow lane to traffic on southbound I-15 just north of SR-76, Caltrans tweeted at 5:32 p.m.

The 3:14 p.m. Sunday crash involved a black pickup truck, white Tesla and a black sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup overturned and landed on its roof and the black sedan was smoking, per the CHP. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The ages and genders of the deceased were not immediately released, said Capt. Choi.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene at 3:37 p.m., the CHP reported. It was unclear which vehicle or vehicles the deceased had been in.